Almo Professional A/V Unveils Digital Signage Services as Products at DSE 2019

Almo Professional A/V (DSE Booth #DC4) is showing its newest Digital Signage Services during the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, March 27-28. These services are now available as products on Almo’s line card, enabling AV integrators to incorporate them at the outset of every installation.

According to Jim Nista, senior director of content creation services for Almo Professional A/V, “The primary issue that a lot of AV integrators face today is that they don’t want to touch the digital signage part of the business for their customer, which is dangerous because then that business easily goes elsewhere. It’s critical for integrators to take this more seriously and to own the digital signage part of the integration project from start to finish.”

Jim Nista, Almo Professional A/V

The following Almo Digital Signage Services are now available as products:

Software Training & Support Services. Almo offers a standard two-hour curriculum of BrightAuthor or BrightSign network software training, as well as customized BrightSign training options that go beyond the basics and cover a range of topics based on integrator needs. Additional services such as client onboarding, media player setup, consulting, enhanced support agreements and ongoing content maintenance are also available through Almo.

Almo offers a standard two-hour curriculum of BrightAuthor or BrightSign network software training, as well as customized BrightSign training options that go beyond the basics and cover a range of topics based on integrator needs. Additional services such as client onboarding, media player setup, consulting, enhanced support agreements and ongoing content maintenance are also available through Almo. Content Widgets: Easy-to-deploy informational widgets for digital signs including news, weather, custom calendars, waiting lists and tickers.

Easy-to-deploy informational widgets for digital signs including news, weather, custom calendars, waiting lists and tickers. Content Templates: Pre-designed templates for lobby directories, digital menus, directional signage, waiting lists, wayfinding, interactive lobby directories, photo directories, interactive donor walls, virtual concierge and more.

Pre-designed templates for lobby directories, digital menus, directional signage, waiting lists, wayfinding, interactive lobby directories, photo directories, interactive donor walls, virtual concierge and more. Content Customization: The development of unique content for an installation. Includes advanced design, programming, content loading and setup.

Nista added that Almo Digital Signage Services revenue has grown more than 250 percent since the acquisition of Insteo, Inc. in 2018. “Almo was the first to offer profit-enhancing digital signage content services and now we have greatly expanded what we can provide beyond just content, such as BrightSign software training, advanced design, programming, content loading and complete setup. We are able to offer Digital Signage Services as line items on our product list so integrators can easily incorporate them into their AV installation at the outset of a project.” He added, “Since both AV integrators and end users attend DSE, we end up becoming matchmakers by connecting them on the many project opportunities we learn about during the course of the show.”