Almo Pro A/V, Salamander Designs Partner on Huddle Space Furniture

Salamander Designs’ Electric Lift Motorized Stand
- Almo Professional A/V is collaborating with AV furniture manufacturer Salamander Designs to offer a variety of electric lift stands, credenzas, and cabinets for collaboration and huddle spaces. The new relationship aims to give integrators the opportunity to streamline AV projects through one distributor and earn additional revenue. As part of the new relationship, Salamander Designs has joined the 2018 Almo E4 AV Tour, which is scheduled to begin in March.
- “With the popularity of large-format interactive displays for collaboration, and as one of the largest distributors of Barco’s ClickShare products, it makes sense for Almo to align with Salamander Designs to offer electric lift stands and other AV furniture,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Salamander’s credenzas and cabinets work well in corporate boardrooms and huddle spaces and can even be customized to fill specific project needs. This new relationship allows our partners to offer their clients complete room solutions and earn additional revenue from furniture sales.”
- “Salamander is pleased to partner with Almo Professional A/V to bring integrators all of the necessary products to outfit collaboration and huddle spaces,” said Salvatore Carrabba, owner of Salamander Designs. “At the same time, both Almo and Salamander are fully committed to providing the best products, customer service, and support throughout the life of a project to ensure the best possible outcome for all parties.”
- The following Salamander Designs products are now available through Almo Pro A/V:
- Electric Lift Motorized Stand
- Heavy-duty mobile stands integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Surface Hub or VESA-compatible collaboration displays up to 300 pounds with fully adjustable motor control. With an extended range of motion from highest to lowest position, the stands achieve ADA compliance and provide the best user experience for collaborators.
- Electric Lift Wall Stand
- For use with 55-inch Microsoft Surface Hub or VESA-compatible collaboration displays up to 175 pounds with fully adjustable motor control. Precision ergonomics allow interactive displays to be raised for collaboration in presentation mode.
- Credenza Bundles
- Large-capacity cabinet systems house all of the electronics for AV and IT systems. Freestanding and fully integrated, the credenzas are well suited for retrofit installations, allowing for efficient setup that can be done without additional professional support.
- Low Profile Cabinet Bundles
- The low-profile credenzas are built to support AV/IT technology, while concealing all equipment and cables. Simple installation allows the cabinets to be affixed to any wall without special preparation. Their shallow depth provides a comfortable working position for interactive display users.