Almo Partners with LEA Professional

Almo Professional A/V has a new distribution partnership with LEA Professional. In stock and ready for order today, Almo now carries LEA Professional’s complete line of Network Connect Series of IoT-enabled amplifiers with cloud connectivity. LEA Professional is also the latest manufacturer to join Almo’s Sound Options dedicated audio sourcing and technical engineering group.

“LEA quickly caught the attention of the pro AV industry with its IoT commercial install amplifiers that provide remote monitoring and management," Rob Ziv, vice president of business development and strategy for Almo Professional A/V said. "LEA amplifiers are highly flexible and offer excellent performance at surprisingly competitive prices. We look forward to immediately helping our integrators build LEA into their pandemic/social distancing projects.”

[The Integration Guide to AV in a Post-COVID-19 World]

According to Ziv, the benefits of incorporating LEA products are extensive “Remote monitoring and management minimizes truck rolls for service, allowing integrators to create recurring revenue while keeping employees safe and able to troubleshoot remotely. At the same time, all amps occupy a single RU, which minimizes rack space. LEA products offer extremely high reliability with a six-year warranty and three-year advance replacement so integrators can install with confidence.”

“The highly-skilled sales team, eight automated distribution centers, and the ability to be a single point of contact for multiple system components makes Almo uniquely positioned provide AV professionals with the benefits of LEA’s amplifiers,” added W. Scott Robbins, VP, global sales, LEA Professional. “Our distribution partnership will allow integrators to keep their projects moving forward with audio products that help meet COVID-related guidelines and solve some of the challenges businesses are dealing with today.”