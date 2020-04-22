Almo Offers ‘Work-From-Home’ Portable Conferencing Kit

The What: Almo Professional A/V has announced a “Work-From-Home” hardware bundle featuring a Yamaha portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphone and a Huddly Go conferencing camera.

The What Else: The bundle (GO-BLK/YVC-200-WHT/BLK-KIT) includes the Yamaha YVC-200 speakerphone with professional features such as adaptive echo cancellation, automatic gain control, and Human Voice Activity Detection (HVAD), which can distinguish the human voice over background noise. It supports both a wired USB connection and wireless connection via Bluetooth and is available in either black or white. The Huddly Go is a 16 Megapixel 720p HD 16:9 conferencing camera with an ultra-wide 150-degree viewing angle. It features dynamic light optimization, a six-element glass lens, and digital pan/tilt/zoom for a superior conferencing experience all in a compact package that fits in the palm of a hand.

“Over the last month, we have had to adapt to the changes involved with working, teaching, learning and interacting from home,” explained Brian Rhatigan, director of business development, Almo Professional A/V. “The remote workforce must be able to conduct business professionally so employers and school districts are equipping their employees with the web-based communication tools they need to do their jobs from home. This bundle was created specifically to provide reliable, high-quality audio and video from a remote environment so people can continue to work, instruct, learn and communicate while staying safe and healthy.”

The Bottom Line: The Work-From-Home kit is lightweight and portable so it can be easily moved throughout the house, and is designed to keep business professionals, educators, and learners more connected.