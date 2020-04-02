Almo Professional A/V Launches Almo Financial Relief Alliance

To assist its partners during uncertain times, Almo Professional A/V has introduced the Almo Financial Relief Alliance in partnership with some of its manufacturing vendors. As part of this program, Almo is offering an additional 30 days of extended credit terms to qualified reseller partners.

(Image credit: Almo Profesesional A/V)

Almo Financial Relief Alliance manufacturers include alliances with LG Business Solutions USA, AtlasIED, Avocor, Barco, BrightSign, Harman Professional Solutions, Huddly, Kramer, Legrand US, Maxell, NEC, Peerless-AV, Sharp, Sony, and TOA Electronics.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize that some installations are on hold and that cash flow is a challenge for many of our customers,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Almo Financial Relief Alliance is here to help with an additional 30 days of extended terms. This allows our partners to continue planning ahead as much as possible. We all remain hopeful that the tide will soon change so our partners can get back to the normal pace of business and continue creating amazing AV installations and experiences.”

To learn more about the Almo Financial Relief Alliance, visit go.almoproav.com/alliance.