Almo Hires Former AVIXA Instructor Tom Kehr

Almo Professional A/V has hired former AVIXA senior staff instructor Tom Kehr, CTS-D, CTS-I as an in-house system designer and trainer.

Tom Kehr

In this newly created role, Kehr serves as Almo’s full-time system design and training resource for manufacturers and authorized resellers; he is responsible for the development and delivery of a curriculum to improve the education, performance, and certification levels of all Almo stakeholders.

Next month, Kehr is leading a live educational session about the future of events during Almo’s E4 Evolution (E4v) virtual program.

“Tom is well-known and respected in our industry for his design proficiency, instructional excellence, and breadth of knowledge,” said Rob Ziv, CTS-D, CTS-I, vice president of business development and strategy, Almo Professional A/V. “The addition of Tom elevates Almo’s educational and technical capabilities beyond any other distributor offering. He is available as an invaluable resource for our customers and vendor partners to provide insight, structured training, and technical content.”

Prior to joining Almo, Kehr was senior staff instructor for AVIXA and before then, he worked as senior designer for a large Washington, D.C. area design/build firm. In addition, Kehr has been heavily involved in church audio, leading ministry teams and training volunteers in both permanent and portable venues. He also owned a regional sound reinforcement company for more than 16 years. Kehr is a member of SynAudCon and AES and is a licensed amateur radio operator.