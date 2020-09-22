Almo Fall Virtual E4 Evolution Set for October 27-29

Almo Professional A/V announced dates and advancements to the Fall 2020 E4 Evolution (E4v), its virtual program that provides online education related to the design and specification of AV systems. Part of the E4 Experience, E4v features fully curated, live and interactive AVIXA-certified sessions led by educators on relevant topics to help AV attendees thrive in today’s challenging economic environment.

The fall E4v is taking place over the course of three separate days—October 27-29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT—with each day featuring entirely unique content and an exclusive NSCA-led roundtable.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Fall 2020 E4 Evolution.

“The E4v platform enables Almo to offer free, quality education that is live and online to more AV professionals than ever before,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications, Almo Corp. “The fall E4v is taking place over the course of three shorter days, each featuring original curated content, equating to less screen time per day and the opportunity for attendees to choose the sessions that are most pertinent to their business needs.”

Each E4v session is worth one AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit (RU) with the opportunity to earn an additional RU following each live presentation.

To learn more or to register, visit e4evolution.com.