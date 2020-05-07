Almo Expands Installation Offering to Include Engineering, Drafting Services

Almo Professional A/V has expanded its Contract Labor and Project Support offering to now include Engineering and Drafting Services. The expansion comes as Almo partners are looking for ways to keep projects moving forward while providing a smooth and coordinated installation from start-to-finish.

“We are all acclimating to an inevitably changed world,” said Cory Allen, director of contract labor and project support. “With that acclimation comes redefined procedures, processes, and whole new ways of doing business. While our partners are concentrating on those changes, we are right alongside them with resources such as engineering and drafting—as well as our entire suite of managed services—to help them ignite their projects.

“Through this service expansion, Almo can take conceptual ideas and convert them into meaningful designs. We can now provide integrators with a valuable technical resource, particularly if they are looking to scale beyond their normal ability, source cost-effective pricing, or are in need of specialized expertise.”

The new service offering includes:

Drafting: With minimal information, the team can turn concepts into thorough designs in any CAD template.

Engineering: Provides turnkey engineering from start to finish for a wide range of projects in industries such as commercial AV, education, entertainment, and more.

Consulting: Decades of experience to create streamlined CAD standards for drafting practices.