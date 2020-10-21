Almo E4 Evolution Kicks Off Next Week with Live Education for AVIXA RUs

Next week, Almo Professional A/V will host the fall 2020 E4 Evolution (E4v), its virtual program that provides live online education and expert insight on topics to help resellers and integrators evolve and thrive. Part of the E4 Experience platform, all E4v sessions are first-run and led by the established educators. Additionally, all sessions are worth both AVIXA CTS-I and CTS-D Renewal Units (RUs).

(Image credit: Almo Professional A/V)

According to Tom Kehr, more AV professionals are realizing the value of both CTS-I and CTS-D certifications. “With both credentials, clients can expect better design, better efficiency, and less rework and troubleshooting. And in the end, having a satisfied client can solidify an ongoing relationship and create reoccurring business opportunities.”

In Kehr’s October 29 session, “The Future of Events: Hybrid, In-Person, VR & More,” attendees will learn how the new world of hybrid events must be engineered and how the AV industry is equipped to do this through technology, UCC and AV systems. Joining Kehr, Donald Guzauckas Jr., vice president and general manager of HB Live, will provide insight into what our post-COVID world will look like.

Additionally, E4v features three live NSCA roundtables covering the topics of Digital Signage Technology, Next-Generation Workspaces, and Direct-View LED Systems. For each day of E4v, Almo is providing the NSCA education foundation with a $1,000 donation to help further education opportunities for future systems integrators.

According to NSCA director of industry outreach Tom LeBlanc, “One of the things we like about Almo’s E4 Experience and now E4v is the emphasis on helping integrators transition to earning more service revenue, which is an important focus for NSCA members. Almo is creative when it comes to training and launching services for integrators to sell. We look forward to leading business lunch discussions throughout E4v about how to connect service and growth opportunities to current trends.”

Industry veteran and president of Steamroller Digital Joel Rollins is set to emcee the live fall E4v. “Just because people aren’t gathering physically—at least for now—doesn’t mean they aren’t continuing to learn and innovate,” he said. “There have been many virtual events this year, but Almo’s E4v in particular has done a fine job of pushing the limits of these conferences into real experiences. E4v is not just about following along, it’s about jumping in and challenging the organizations that make up our industry to be better, faster and smarter. I believe E4v attendees will get a lot of out of this event—as emcee for it, I know I will.”

