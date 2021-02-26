Allen & Heath Expands AHM Control Options With Crestron and AMX Driver

The What: Allen & Heath (A&H) has released new drivers for its AHM-64 matrix processor to facilitate control from Crestron and AMX by Harman. The drivers add to an array of existing control options, including IP hardware controllers and wallplates, GPIO interfaces, and A&H’s own multi-platform and BYOD-friendly Custom Control app.



Allen & Heath third-party control drivers now available for AHM-64. (Image credit: Allen & Heath)

The What Else: Based on the TCP/IP control protocol for AHM-64, the drivers enable integration with industry-leading control systems. They offer modules for all key routing parameters, and are a starting point for building user interfaces in corporate, leisure, education, and other installation environments. Control elements include levels and mutes for input and output channels, crosspoint levels and mutes, and preset recall.



Additionally, an AHM-64 driver for the Kramer control platform is now also available directly from Kramer.

The Bottom Line: Links to the drivers and downloads are available now on the Allen & Heath website at allen-heath.com/thirdpartycontrol