Alfatron Electronics Provides Central Point of Control for Camera, Video, and Audio

Alfatron Electronics unveiled its ALF-UC1 Generation 2 Wireless Conferencing System. With the ability to serve as the central point of control for a camera, computer, video display, and audio system, the ALF-UC1 (Gen2) can link one's computer to the in-room AV system with high quality video and audio without the need for cables, converters, or having to worry about where the various connection plates in the room may be.

To ensure clear video that helps engage meeting participants, the ALF-UC1 (Gen2) features dual screen HDMI outputs. Output 1 is configured for 4K UHD video while output 2 is intended for 1080P displays. The system is both HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 compliant—ensuring connectivity with a wide range of video sources. Switching between presenters is quick and easy as the screen can be split for connecting multiple presenters. The system’s Multiview capability makes it easy to show up to four presenters on one display.

The ALF-UC1 (Gen2) supports multiple sharing and connection methods, including 4K HDMI and USB-C dongles. The UC-1 Generation 2 now features a secondary HDMI output that can connect to an additional display device, a recorder, a confidence-monitor, or remote display in another location. The ALF-UC1 (Gen 2) also has a wireless software application that provides a straightforward way to connect wirelessly to the unit from any Windows or Mac OS platform. The local ‘Screen-Share’ feature from the ALF-wireless media application enables the connected user to view the shared content on their own computer, further allowing them to share this content into a VC Call as a ‘share screen,' enabling far side participants to see the content shared to the ALF-UC1 (Gen2), without the presenter(s) being in the VC Call.

The ALF-wireless media application provides an intuitive interface and makes for quick and easy use of the features built into the application. These features include sharing the screen, the ability to share the full screen or not, freeze screen, local share, and a host of additional settings such as audio selection on the USB connections and quality of the latency.

The Alfatron ALF-UC1 (Gen2) also supports USB peripheral device sharing over a Wi-Fi connection for still greater meeting flexibility. Device control and configuration can be managed via the Web GUI. 3rd Party control is available via IP/LAN (Telnet) and RS-232 (Serial) protocols. Further, front panel control is provided for USB host switching between local USB-C wired or wireless connections, or it can be set to auto switch. Additional attributes of the ALF-UC1 (Gen2) include support for both the 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands, plus a LAN port with 1 Gbps speed.