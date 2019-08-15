AJA Ships KUMO 3232-12G Compact 32x32 12G-SDI Router

The What: AJA Video Systems has started shipping KUMO 3232-12G compact routers, featuring 32x 12G-SDI inputs and 32x 12G-SDI outputs in a portable 2RU profile for flexible 12G-SDI routing.

The What Else: KUMO 3232-12G offers network-based and/or physical control and mirrors the form of AJA’s production-proven KUMO 3232 routers, with the additional benefit of a new USB port for configuring IP addresses via AJA’s eMini-Setup software. For emerging 8K workflows, KUMO 3232-12G is also equipped for multi-port gang-routing.

Key feature highlights include 12G-SDI inputs and outputs for up to 4K/UltraHD support at 60p; single-cable support for streamlined 4K/UltraHD signal routing; redundant power supply option; and the ability to configure and save up to eight salvos per router. It has auto re-clocking SDI rates of 270Mbps, 1.483, 1.485, 2.967, 2.970, 5.934, 5.940, 11.868, and 11.880Gbps and features support for AJA KUMO Control Panels (hardware, with direct connect or networked). A USB port enables configuration of the router IP address, simplifying initial network configurations, and an embedded web server allows for remote control on any standard web browser.

The Bottom Line: Designed for use in broadcast, production, and pro AV environments, KUMO 3232-12G supports large-format resolutions, high frame rates, and deep color formats, while reducing cable runs when transporting 4K/Ultra HD over SDI. KUMO 3232-12G is now available for $3995 US MSRP.