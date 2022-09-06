AIMS Welcomes Three New Members As Momentum of IP Adoption Continues to Grow

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) (opens in new tab) welcomed ASTRODESIGN, AVPro Edge, and Sencore as the latest AIMS members. The three companies join AIMS as adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 continues to accelerate in the broadcast market and as the alliance's Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of open standards and specifications gains momentum in the Pro AV industry.

"It's exciting to see ASTRODESIGN, AVPro Edge, and Sencore become AIMS members, as growing involvement in the alliance reflects the momentum of IP adoption across both the broadcast and Pro AV industries," said Andrew Starks, AIMS marketing work group chair. "We're pleased to welcome our newest members and value their commitment to supporting and simplifying the migration to standards-based IP media workflows."

AIMS facilitates close cooperation between its members and leading standards bodies to ensure that the business and technical needs of broadcasters and AV professionals are met. In doing so, the alliance drives a comprehensive, ubiquitous set of IP standards that eliminate fragmentation and maximize interoperability.

ASTRODESIGN (opens in new tab) specializes in real-time, high-speed digital signal processing technology, and the company has developed several 8K devices.

"ASTRODESIGN is a manufacturer with long experience in designing and developing video equipment, and we are now working hard to add more AV-over-IP products to our roadmap," said Manabe Yoshihito, executive general manager of the business division at ASTRODESIGN. "IPMX is an open standard, and we believe it is an innovative solution that will lead the future."

AVPro Edge specializes in full-bandwidth audio-video distribution. Working with HDMI, HDBaseT, and HDCP, the company develops uniquely engineered solutions for today's integrators.

"AVPro Edge has always put an emphasis on pushing technology into tomorrow, by partnering with AIMS we are doing just that, working with others in our industry to converge the worlds of IT and AV. Our expanding lineup of AV-over-IP products has been a huge success for us, and we want to ensure our lineup follows the agreed-upon standards for this type of technology," said Jeff Murray, president, and CEO of AVPro Edge.

Sencore (opens in new tab) is an innovator in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets.

"Being a part of the AIMS Alliance is important to Sencore as we drive forward with SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, IPMX, and other IP technologies," said Aaron Doughten, senior product manager at Sencore. "It's vital that we participate in the industry group that is promoting these standards to drive what we like to call 'competitive collaboration' in our industry."