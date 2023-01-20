NETGEAR, Crestron Partner to Support Streamlined Pro AV Installations

NETGEAR (opens in new tab) and Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) have formed a strategic partnership, making four models of the versatile M4250 AV Line Series switches available directly through Crestron. To help the growing transition to AV-over-IP, Crestron will resell select NETGEAR AV switches as a part of the Crestron DM NAX Audio-over-IP and DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions.

“As leaders in our respective spaces, NETGEAR and Crestron share a similar vision for flawless AV-over-IP deployments,” said Laurent Masia, director of product line management, managed switches at NETGEAR. “We’re pleased to enhance our partnership ensuring our customers are able to bring their projects to life as seamlessly as possible.”

NETGEAR AV’s M4250 line of switches are designed to work out of the box for most AV-over-IP installations—and this is the case for Crestron DM NAX and DM NVX endpoints as well. Most other network switches require complex and time-consuming configurations to function properly. M4250 switches provide an incredibly simple configuration for AV-over-IP deployments, enabling streamlined integration with Crestron DM NAX and DM NVX solutions. The result is less time spent configuring the switch and more time to focus on the other parts of the installation.

“Our goal is to continuously evolve our ecosystem to fit into as many use cases as possible, including conference rooms, active learning classrooms, huddle spaces, homes, and many more,” said Ekin Binal, director of product management AV solutions at Crestron. “Working with NETGEAR and making these switches available through our extensive network ensures that our dealers have the best technology and scalability available to support their growing AV deployments.”

NETGEAR AV M4250 Series Switches

The NETGEAR AV M4250 Series switches have an innovative AV-oriented GUI, a clean aesthetic, and multiple mounting options. The AV GUI provides a simple AV-friendly, template-based approach to switch configuration removing all the complex menus filled with arcane IT network jargon. This streamlined workflow enables AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their AV application.

With both desktop and rackmount models, the M4250 switches offer multiple mounting options depending on the installation. And all Crestron M4250 models provide Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) for single cable power and data delivery, making installation even easier.