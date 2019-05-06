AIMS to Promote Adoption of Open Standards at InfoComm 2019

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will be at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 375 to promote the adoption of open standards for video and audio in the pro AV market. Front and center will be the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for transporting video, audio, and data—which is already in use and deployed by the media and entertainment industry.

With over a hundred members, 28 of whom will be exhibiting at the show, AIMS has gained widespread industry support in broadcast—and now pro AV—for the adoption of open standards in the transition to IP infrastructures.



[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

“The pro AV industry is up against the same issue that the broadcast industry faced about three years ago—the inevitability of a transition to IP infrastructures and a decision as to whether to buckle under pressure to adopt closed proprietary technologies, or unite behind an open standards approach," said David Chiappini, AIMS ProAV Working Group chair. "AIMS strongly believes that for the industry to thrive, a single standardized interface for IP is essential. An IP technology infrastructure based on open standards provides the industry with the maximum agility and flexibility to adjust business models, capitalize on new revenue opportunities, and add new capabilities and services without having to constantly rebuild their workflows.”



At InfoComm 2019, the AIMS booth will feature theater presentations that introduce attendees to the broad concept of open standards for IP media and the practical advantages of pursuing a standards-based approach. There will be a special focus on the SMPTE ST 2110 standard: what it is and how it is currently being deployed.

The booth will also feature member companies demonstrating IP interoperability involving the latest open standards-based technologies.



Finally, AIMS will host a panel session on Tues., June 11 from 1 - 3 p.m. in room W304E, titled Audio and Video Streaming Using Established IP Standards.

