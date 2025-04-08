Results Are In: IPMX Is Ready for Next Phase of Development

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) today announced the successful completion of the IPMX Tested Event 2025, a significant milestone in the development and validation of the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of specifications.

Held at Evertz in Burbank, CA, from March 24 to 28, this multivendor interoperability event brought together 12 companies to put IPMX devices and systems through a comprehensive series of tests based on the IPMX Tested Test Plan and key IPMX technical documents. The event confirmed successful interoperability across all tested profiles for video, audio, and system behavior—laying critical groundwork as the IPMX project advances toward its next phase.

IPMX is built on the proven foundations of SMPTE ST 2110 for media transport and the AMWA NMOS suite for discovery, registration, and control, IPMX adds essential features tailored for Pro AV workflows, including support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP, and system profiles to make deployment more practical and scalable.

“The results of this year’s testing event are a testament to the dedication and collaboration of the companies participating in IPMX,” said Jack Douglass, chair of the IPMX Activity Group. “We are progressing rapidly and steadily toward delivering IPMX to the industry, and these successful results show that IPMX will provide the interoperable, scalable, and open AV-over-IP solution that the professional AV market needs.”

Building on the momentum from prior testing events, the IPMX Tested Event 2025 not only validated the strength of the specifications but also provided valuable insights for refining the IPMX Tested Test Plan. Enhancements to NMOS testing, clearer infrastructure guidelines, and expanded automation are all being prioritized to ensure a smooth and trusted certification process.