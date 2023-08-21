Adobe Mourns the Passing of Co-Founder, Former CEO John Warnock

It is with profound sadness that Adobe shared the passing of the company’s beloved co-founder, Dr. John Warnock, 82. Dr. Warnock passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Dr. John Warnock (Image credit: Adobe)

Dr. Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Dr. Charles Geschke after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. Their first product was Adobe PostScript, groundbreaking technology that helped to spark the desktop publishing revolution. Dr. Warnock retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Dr. Geschke, until 2017. Since then, he was a member of the Board of Directors.

In recognition of his technical achievements, Dr. Warnock was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Barack Obama; the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society; the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement; and the Marconi Prize for contributions to information science and communications.

Dr. Warnock is survived by his wife, Marva Warnock, and his three children.

You can read the email from Adobe chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen, which was sent to employees announcing Warnock's passing here.