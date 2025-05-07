Industry Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Journalist Maureen Jenson

Maureen Jenson, a trailblazer in consumer technology and custom integration journalism, passed away on March 26 in Hermosa Beach, California. Jenson’s vibrant voice, unwavering integrity, and passion for storytelling helped shape and elevate an entire industry.

Based in California’s South Bay for much of her life, Jenson served as editor-in-chief of Audio Video Interiors during the formative years of the custom installation market. Under her leadership, AVI earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from CEDIA in 1993 for its contributions to the industry’s foundation and growth. She later guided editorial direction for Home Theater magazine, Stereophile Guide to Home Theater, CustomRetailer, Technology Integrator, and CEDIA Electronic Lifestyles, chronicling the most inspiring projects and technological advancements over the decades. Most recently, she served as editor-in-chief of HTSA Insight magazine under the Technology Insider Group.

“Maureen had an extraordinary gift — she could make any project feel both important and incredibly fun,” says Carol Campbell, longtime colleague and publisher of Technology Designer. “Her unwavering commitment to her craft was as memorable as the laughter and joy she shared with all of us who knew her.”

Jenson’s professional achievements were recognized through numerous honors, including her induction in 2011 as a CEDIA Fellow and recipient of the IPRO Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Women in Consumer Technology Legacy Award in 2012.

Beyond her contributions to the industry, Jenson was a passionate advocate for animals, volunteering her time at local shelters and finding joy in horseback riding.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have had Maureen in my life for the past 27 years. She was more than a mentor — she was a friend, a guiding light, and an inspiration to everyone she met, both human and animal alike,” says Melissa Andresko, chief corporate brand ambassador, Lutron. “Maureen paved the way for so many women in our industry, breaking barriers with grace and strength. Her English charm, radiant smile, and unmistakable laugh left an impression that will never fade. Some of my most treasured career memories include Maureen, and I can only hope that those she inspired will continue her legacy by lifting up the next generation.”

“At the 2000 CEDIA Expo, I had the good fortune to meet Maureen,” says Cindy Davis, content and brand director of AV Technology. “I was new to the consumer electronics industry, and she could see I had that deer-in-the-headlights look. She immediately invited me to accompany her to the day’s press events and made several introductions. She knew more than I did that we were competitors; instead, she saw a fellow woman. Maureen was the queen of the consumer electronics press corps. Her integrity as a person and journalist was respected by all. Hardly missing one, we served as judges for more than 20 years for the annual Lutron Excellence Awards. I will profoundly miss my friend, her remarkable wit, infectious laughter, and British accent, which delightfully intensified with each glass of champagne. Ultimately, words cannot fully express the depth of this sadness.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Maureen Jenson was a journalistic icon in our industry,” says Jon Robbins, executive director, HTSA. “I first met her in the early ’90s when she was masterfully covering the evolution of PARA, one of the first true professional development organizations in our channel. She uniquely understood the value of peer-sharing groups and helped spotlight their importance long before they became commonplace. But more than her foresight, it was Maureen’s unwavering integrity and commitment to honest, thoughtful reporting that truly set her apart — never swayed by favor, always guided by what was genuinely newsworthy. I will deeply miss her kind and gentle spirit. Her memory will continue to inspire all of us who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Jenson is survived by her sister, Carol Gould, and her partner, Nicholas Hynes.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Maureen’s honor to The American Cancer Society.

Jenson’s legacy lives on — not just in the pages she edited, but in the countless lives she touched as a mentor, leader, and friend. Please pay tribute to Maureen and share your memories here.