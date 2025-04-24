Pro AV Mourns the Loss of Martijn van der Woude

The Pro AV community is saddened in hearing of the loss of Martijn van der Woude, VP of global business development and marketing at PPDS.

van der Woude, who joined PPDS in 2019, had a career spanning more than 25 years in business development, sales and marketing, and general management. Prior to joining PPDS he was co-founder and CEO of a Hong Kong and China-based dvLED manufacturer for the sport, media, and events markets globally, and before this decade in Asia, he founded and owned a Dutch-based international software and consultancy company.

Perhaps most importantly, throughout his career, van der Woude was a passionate advocate for driving and promoting sustainability in the AV industry, steering PPDS' sustainability strategy and commitments to bringing more environmentally conscious solutions to market.

PPDS released the following statement:

(Image credit: PPDS)

It is with great sadness that we confirm the unexpected death of Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Business Development and Marketing of PPDS, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday 21 April 2025.

A colleague, a dear friend, and a true business leader, Martijn has been an intrinsic, highly regarded and respected member of the PPDS and wider TPV Technology team since 2019. He will be remembered as a transformational and entrepreneurial enabler – a champion in the AV community globally. Martijn will be truly missed by us all.

In his private life, a pilot in every sense of the word, a devoted husband and father with a love for the skies. Our thoughts are with all in Martijn’s family.

AV Technology's Cindy Davis had the following statement.

"The news of Martijn's passing is deeply saddening. My interactions with him, which included several interviews, revealed a man of great kindness, humor, and an unwavering commitment to sharing his knowledge of technological advancements and their implications for our industry. His dedication to sustainability and ensuring its message was accurately communicated was evident. He will be missed."