ADI Opens New Global Headquarters

ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced it has opened its new global headquarters and welcomed the team's recent return to office. Located just a few miles from its previous headquarters in Melville, NY, the new ADI Support Center site was designed to foster innovation and encourage a collaborative work environment.

The new office, located at 275 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400, Melville, NY, is the home to approximately 120-plus ADI team members across numerous departments including marketing, operations, finance, IT and more. Occupying the fourth floor of the building, the 30,000 square foot area features floor-to-ceiling windows and houses a variety of spaces including individual workstations, meeting rooms, huddle spaces, wellness rooms, a state-of-the art training room, and kitchen area. Additional building amenities available to ADI team members include an onsite cafeteria, fitness center, and electric car charging stations.

(Image credit: ADI)

"Opening our new headquarters is part of ADI's global vision and strategy to modernize our workplaces and optimize our business for continued growth. We're focused on designing work environments that incorporate a collaborative spirit and promote productivity, while having a positive impact on our teams," said Rob Aarnes, president of ADI Global Distribution. "Our Melville Support Center is an important site for ADI as it serves as our global headquarters. And we're excited and proud to welcome our teams back to our new facility."

The new ADI Melville Support Center features an environmentally sustainable design with eco-friendly lighting with natural light, LED bulbs, motion sensors, and fixtures crafted from recycled cardboard, an energy-efficient heating and cooling system, reusable products, water-conserving plumbing fixtures, refillable water stations, energy star appliances, recycle stations, and more.

ADI Support Centers represent the company's corporate offices that provide support to its global business operations. In addition to its new Melville Support Center, ADI recently opened new Support Center sites in Dallas, TX, Oldham, UK, Breda, Netherlands and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and started construction on remodeling its Louisville, KY Support Center set to reopen later this year. Beyond its Support Center sites, ADI has more than 200 stocking locations to serve customers across North America, EMEA and India and offers online shopping through its Digital Branch and mobile app.