ADI Announces 2021 Supplier Award Recipients

ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced the recipients of its 2021 Supplier Awards. ADI selected Nortek Control as Supplier of the Year for North America. ADI also recognized suppliers in the categories of Operations, Marketing, DX Marketing and Sales Support, New Product of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

"Congratulations to the ADI 2021 Supplier Award winners. Our supplier relationships are important to ADI's success, and help us deliver value to our customers every day," said Bob Appleby, vice president and general manager of ADI North America. "We are proud to celebrate the contributions and achievements of our suppliers."

Each year, ADI recognizes key suppliers across North America for their support and contributions towards the growth and success of ADI. Suppliers are evaluated based on revenue, sales support, marketing initiatives, inventory results and feedback from ADI's sales leadership team.

The ADI Supplier Awards were presented during the ADI 2022 Supplier Symposium that was held virtually last week. The ADI Supplier Symposium brought together more than 400 attendees representing 200 suppliers to review 2021 business performance, and outline plans to drive continued growth in 2022.

(Image credit: ADI)

2021 ADI SUPPLIER AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Supplier of the Year: Nortek Control

Best Marketing Support: Speco Technologies

Best DX Marketing Support: Assa Abloy

Best Operations Support: Aiphone

Best Sales Support - United States: Genesis

Best Sales Support - Canada: DSC and Qolsys

New Product of the Year: HID Signo Readers

Rookie of the Year: Vaddio

"Nortek Control is pleased to be recognized by ADI as the Supplier of the Year for North America," said Nortek Control VP of sales Andy Lovsted. "ADI has been a valuable distributor for us, and we depend on their strong distribution channels to help deliver our products to dealers across North America. ADI's support at both the corporate and local branch level have been critical to Nortek's long-term success."