Adder Technology Receives Third Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Adder Technology been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in International Trade. Cambridge, UK-based Adder designs and manufacturers connectivity solutions that are distributed globally via a network of distributors, resellers, and system integrators to over 60 countries.

This award follows Adder’s previous commendations by the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2001 and 2014, for International Trade and Innovation, respectively. Now in their 54th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are deemed the most prestigious business awards in the UK.

Founded in 1984 by current CEO Adrian Dickens, Adder is a global leader in the design and manufacture of enterprise technology that enables users to securely access and control computers from anywhere in the world via a standard IP network. The core technology, known as KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse), is used around the world by customers across multiple industries, from pro AV, broadcasting, and post-production, to command and control, and industrial process automation. In order to support its growing network of partners and customers around the world, Adder has established offices in key locations throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

“We are extremely proud to win another Queen’s Award, this time recognizing our International Trade efforts,” Dickens said. “Earlier in the year, we were delighted to announce a multi-million dollar investment to support our global expansion, and I consider this accolade as an acknowledgement of the fantastic work undertaken by the team at Adder. This award will surely add to the momentum of the organization’s growth as it reinforces our commitment to improving the connectivity needs of our customers.”

Adder started 2020 at pace with the announcement of a multi-million-dollar global expansion, two product launches, the introduction of a 24/7 Elite Professional Service program and an inclusion in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, all within the first three months.