Adder Launches ADDERView Secure Range of NIAP PP 4.0 KVM Products

The What: Adder Technology has announced the launch of the new ADDERView Secure Range of KVM switches and accessories. The NIAP Protection Profile 4.0 compliant range is designed to minimize hacking and cyberattack risks without compromising real-time data visualization and secure collaboration in mission-critical environments.

The What Else: Made in America, the range of secure switches combine features such as channel separation, unidirectional data paths, and tamper-proof labeling to maintain high levels of security required in command and control centers. Users can control classified and non-classified network sources simultaneously and in real-time, while benefitting from data visualization at video resolutions up to 4K60.

To increase efficiencies in control rooms, the ADDERView Secure range is compatible with Adder’s existing portfolio of matrix and extension products, allowing secure IT personnel to protect their initial infrastructure investment, improve scalability and IT agility. Backwards compatibility allows users to take advantage of access to a wider portfolio of connectivity solutions to improve data visualization and collaboration.

The ADDERView Secure range comprises:

ADDERView Secure Desktop KVM Switches: a range designed to improved usability with an intuitive E-Paper display and color-configurable LEDs.

ADDERView Secure Flexi-Switch: a solution designed to offer flexibility with support for video resolutions up to 4K60 on single and dual-head computers.

ADDERView Secure Multi-Viewer: designed to deliver instant and simultaneous access to multiple data sources in mission-critical control rooms.

ADDER Secure Card Reader: an accessory that allows users to simultaneously authenticate with up to four isolated computers.

ADDER Secure Remote Control Unit: a compact unit that provides secure push-button access to any channel on the target PC directly from the user desktop.

ADDER Secure Port Expander: an accessory used to provide an additional port for USB HID devices including touch screens.

“We understand that organizations accessing, processing, or controlling sensitive data require numerous security features as standard, and compliance with the latest NIAP protection profile is just one of them,” said Adrian Dickens, CEO, Adder Technology. “It was important to us that our new secure KVM products offered enhanced functionality above and beyond what is expected. I believe the ADDERView Secure range does just that, and will significantly improve user workflows in mission-critical applications.”

The Bottom Line: The ADDERView Secure range has been designed with simplicity and usability in mind without sacrificing functionality. An E-Paper display shows user-defined status information for the selected target computer and classification level, while fully color-configurable LED buttons have been designed to give users instant and clear channel confirmation, essential in busy control room environments.