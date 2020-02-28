Adder Adds VM Access to ADDERLink INFINITY Range

The What: Adder Technology has announced the latest addition to its ADDERLink INFINITY range, the ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 (ALIF3000). The new KVM receiver provides virtual machine (VM) access and delivers instant switching between unlimited virtual and physical environments, from a single human machine interface (HMI).

The What Else: The ALIF3000 has been designed to seamlessly and securely integrate VM access into an existing ADDERLink INFINITY network without disruption, downtime, or costly replacement fees. Built on the Intel X-86 microprocessor architecture, the ALIF3000 delivers pixel-perfect picture quality, audio, and USB 2.0 to single or dual screens over a single 1GbE link.

“It was important for us to ensure our customers can move to, and access, virtual environments at their own pace whilst preserving their initial KVM investment,” said Adrian Dickens, CEO, Adder Technology. “The ALIF3000 enables exactly that, and has been developed to enable our customers to seamlessly add secure VM access into their existing workflows, at a time that is right for them, without enduring unnecessary costs.”

The Bottom Line: By integrating the ALIF3000 with the ADDERLink INFINITY Manager (AIM), IT administrators can clearly define secure user access rights to ensure that target PCs can only be accessed by permitted users.