Adamson Systems Engineering Joins Avnu Alliance

Avnu Alliance , an industry consortium enabling open, standards-based deterministic networking welcomes Adamson Systems Engineering as a new member to the organization’s pro AV segment.

At NAMM 2019, Adamson also announced the release of its first AVB product, the CS7p point source enclosure, the first entry in a new generation of loudspeaker technology. Beginning with the CS7p, the new CS-Series family of products will be the world’s first mobile loudspeaker to feature on-board Class-D amplification, DSP, and Milan-ready AVB network endpoints.

“Adamson is excited to be among the first Avnu members to develop product that are Milan-ready,” said Morten Lave, network architect, Adamson. “We strongly support the mission of the Avnu Alliance and the Milan protocol—the organization’s commitment to developing solutions that support network interoperability and directly address market-required needs are in line with the work we are also trying to achieve here at Adamson in creating networked audio products that are fully redundant and easily manageable. We believe that Adamson and Avnu will be successful collaborative partners for our market.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adamson as a new member of Avnu’s pro AV segment,” said Gary Stuebing, Avnu Alliance president. “They are well-known in the industry for developing loudspeakers that deliver the latest technology and their contributions to the Milan initiative are already having a large impact on the success and future of this new protocol. We welcome their extensive insight and expertise and feel that they will be an excellent addition to our growing roster of leading companies in pro audio.”