A.C. ProMedia and AUDAC to Participate in InfoComm Connected

A.C. Pro Media and AUDAC will team up for InfoComm 2020 Connected.

"In April 2020, A.C. ProMedia announced their exclusive North American partnership with AUDAC. We are delighted to be able to continue our plan to introduce AUDAC to the Market through InfoComm Connected.” said Mic Cardone, VP of sales for A.C. ProMedia. “AVIXA was quick to recreate the showcase in a format that everyone can enjoy during these challenging times, and we look forward to connecting with you online.”

During InfoComm 2020, AUDAC is expected to reveal new product offerings including thee MFA Series – Multi-Functional Amplifier and ALTI – Pendant loudspeakers.

