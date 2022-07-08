A Look at AVer's New Microsoft Teams Certified Conferencing Camera

AVer Information (opens in new tab) has revealed the Microsoft Teams Certified CAM130 Content Camera. The CAM 130 was designed with virtual, hybrid meetings in mind, offering clear imaging with new special features that support and enhance sharing of whiteboard or flat-panel display content.

“CAM130 Content Camera delivers innovative Microsoft Teams Certified technology for presenters allowing participants to see “through” the presenter for an unobstructed view of the whiteboard," said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer Information, USA. "Whether you use the CAM130 for brainstorming business ideas, presenting to clients, or teaching in a classroom, the CAM130 Content camera makes sharing whiteboards into video meetings quick and easy."

The CAM130 Content Camera, together with the optional wall stand, delivers flexible installation options for different sizes of conference room and whiteboard. AVer camera technology ensures not only a crystal-clear image of the entire whiteboard, but IFP content for remote-side participants.

Functions and features of the CAM130 Content Camera include: