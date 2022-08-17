3 Things to Know about Extron's New Larger-Sized Sound Bars

Extron (opens in new tab) introduced two new sizes to the SB 33 A Adjustable Width Sound Bar. These new sizes accommodate displays from 82-100-inches in width in addition to the existing sizes that support displays down to 46 inches. The SB 33 A is a flexible solution for enhancing the audio experience in collaboration spaces. It can be customized onsite to precisely match the width of the display, offering high performance audio reinforcement that looks great in any space. Designed for the commercial market, the SB 33 A accommodates most USB webcams. Options are available to mount a PTZ camera or have no camera at all.

“As very large flat panel displays are getting increasingly popular, we needed to grow our flexible width sound bar," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "These two new sizes for the SB 33 A ensure that no matter your display size, we're able to accommodate it for that custom look that end users desire."

Adjustable Width to Match Display Size

Since display bezel widths vary, the unique design of the SB 33 A allows its width to be adjustable during installation to precisely match the width of the display. When placed under a display, this easily creates a custom look without the expense or extra time needed for a custom solution. The SB 33 A has six adjustable width models available, each with a 9-inch range of adjustment to create a custom look for displays from 46-100-inches diagonal.

Camera Customization

Not all collaboration spaces serve the same function or have the same requirements, particularly when it comes to conferencing support. For some, a highly streamlined solution with a simple webcam meets the requirement. For others, a full PTZ camera is required to visually track individual conference participants. Still others are pure local collaboration spaces that require no conferencing at all or require an installed webcam to be blocked at will for security purposes. The SB 33 A meets all these needs through the use of its optional PTZ camera shelf, blank center grille, and standard webcam slot with a built-in door.

Flexible Mounting Options

A wall bracket is included, providing an easy way to flush mount the sound bar under a display. For installations involving an articulating mount or when the display is not directly mounted to a wall, an optional VESA mounting kit is available. When the SB 33 A is installed with the VESA mounting kit and an articulating mount, the sound bar and display move together as one unit.