2021 DIGI Awards–10 Days Left to Enter!

The deadline for Digital Signage Magazine's 2021 DIGI Awards is rapidly approaching. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

“The DIGI Awards showcase the industry's best and brightest digital signage installations and products," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Digital Signage Magazine. “We're looking forward to receiving entries that showcase the best and brightest innovations and installations of 2020.”



There are two DIGI Awards categories: Best New Product for Digital Signage and Best Digital Signage Design and Installation.

Best Digital Signage Design and Installation is open to all digital signage installations completed between October 2019 and October 2020, regardless of the application or the number of screens installed.

Best New Product for Digital Signage entries must be launched between October 2019 and October 2020.

To enter the 2021 DIGI Awards, visit https://future.swoogo.com/digiawards.

To see the 2020 DIGI Award winners, visit https://www.avnetwork.com/features/2020-digi-award-winners-announced.