2021 AV/IT Summit Registration Opens

The 2021 AV/IT Summit will take place virtually on Aug. 5 on a highly visual platform that translates the experience of attending a conference to your computer screen.

Virtual for the second year in a row, the AV/IT Summit will feature interactive, engaging panels with subject matter experts from various facets of pro AV, as well as plenty of networking and a solid exhibit hall experience.

"When we pivoted to a virtual event in 2020, we were able to cast a wider net and bring our phenomenal content to AV professionals across the world, " said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "We’re thrilled to once again bring future-forward conversations to the AV community along with an exhibit hall featuring the latest technologies.”

“Last year’s event was a wonderful meeting of minds that helped shed light on some of the biggest question marks on pro AV,” said Matt Pruznick, editor, AV Technology. “With the future equally uncertain in 2021, I’m really looking forward to hearing the perspectives of industry leaders on what we can expect going forward.”

The 2021 AV/IT Summit is free to attend for qualified* integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like. For more information and to register, visit avitsummit.com.

*Non-sponsoring manufacturers and distributors can register for $495, or contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com for sponsorship opportunities. Click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.