LED Specifier Summit to Feature 11 Educational Presentations

The LED Specifier Summit brings its one-day immersive lighting educational program back to Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center on Tuesday, September 25. This lighting education and solutions event is geared toward specifiers of commercial, architectural, and decorative LED lighting products. The summit is designed to help lighting professionals stay current on the latest LED lighting trends, both through seminars and face-to-face access to leading manufacturers in a relaxed, casual setting.

The one-day summit will feature panel discussions and seminars with industry experts, focused LED lighting exhibits, hands-on product demonstrations, and peer-to-peer networking.

“The one-day summit is jam-packed with information and knowledge that can be applied immediately to projects, product selection, and making the right decisions," show director Lea Tranakos said.

For more information about the Seattle LED Specifier Summit, visit https://www.ledspecifiersummit.com/northwest/.