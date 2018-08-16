RTI Releases RTiQ Intelligent Remote Management Solution

The What: RTI has released its RTiQ intelligent remote monitoring solution is now available for free to RTI dealers. A complete remote management solution for RTI systems, the cloud-based RTiQ makes it simple for dealers to monitor their clients' AV installations, get real-time notifications of failures, and quickly resolve issues with the touch of a button.

The What Else: RTiQ can be configured to monitor RTI control ecosystem and components controlled by an RTI XP control processor. Dealers can monitor the status of these devices via a dashboard from anywhere in the world and receive email and text notifications that alert them if a failure occurs. Once alerted, the dashboard helps them identify the cause of the issue and allows custom actions to be triggered to restore the failed system or component. Customizable actions include anything the control system is capable of, whether it's rebooting devices, running macros, or sending commands.

The Bottom Line: Easily configured using RTI's Integration Designer APEX programming software, RTiQ gives dealers the tools they need to deliver a better experience to their customers. System downtime is dramatically reduced since RTiQ eliminates the need for service calls to address simple issues such as locked-up components.

RTiQ will be on display in RTI's booth 2627 at CEDIA Expo 2018, taking place Sept. 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center.