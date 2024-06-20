2 New PPDS Solutions Were Unveiled at InfoComm—What You May Have Missed

If you missed InfoComm 2024, you missed a pair of new releases from PPDS. Don't worry we have you covered.

New Philips Genius Software Brings Smarter and More Enriching Teaching and Learning Experiences

PPDS launched its new, technology agnostic Philips Genius educational software, bringing unrestricted collaborative teaching and learning experiences to any classroom and on any interactive display. Philips Genius—the first in-house educational software from PPDS—is a brand new, GDPR compliant platform, bringing together all-inclusive tools and capabilities for educators to effortlessly create and deliver highly professional and engaging ‘intelligence-led’ lesson plans for smarter and more inspired classroom experiences.

Secure and easy to navigate, Philips Genius enables educators to effortlessly create their lesson plans, either directly on an interactive display, or remotely, 24/7, via a web browser, or a dedicated app, compatible with any Android, Windows, and iOS device, for their convenience.

All content is saved to a personal Philips Genius account/library and can be retrieved and displayed on interactive displays with Philips Genius installed within seconds of the educator entering the room. This ensures a speedy and seamless set-up, and consistent experiences in all locations.

Encouraging and facilitating collaboration in the classroom, used together with the Philips Collaboration 4152 and 3152 interactive displays, Philips Genius also brings all the familiarity and functionality of a traditional whiteboard, allowing students to effortlessly—either directly on screen or via their own device—share their ideas and workings. Among the many tools included are digital pencil/pen, highlighter, eraser, images/shapes and lines, ruler, set square (triangle ruler), and protractor.

Additional features, further aiding classroom activities, include a flashlight, calculator, voting application, video conferencing, and much more.

Meet the New Philips Unite LED 5000 Series with Flip Chip COB Technology

Unveiled and exhibited on the Philips Booth, the new, ultra-reliable, and energy-efficient Philips Unite LED 5000 Series is PPDS’ second elementary level dvLED launched this year, complementing the Philips Public LED 5000 Series designed for larger public indoor spaces.

The new Philips Unite LED 5000 Series has been developed and tailored to support both current and future needs of corporate and education environments, utilizing the latest innovations in LED technology to deliver uncompromised visual performance in up to 8K and beyond, supporting HDR10+ resolution over shorter viewing distances.

The Philips Unite LED 5000 Series comes in 27.1-inch (600x337.5mm) panel sizes for traditional 16x9 LED wall installations, available in a choice of pixel pitch variants and configurations, including common cathode (P0.78, P0.93, P1.25) and common anode (P1.56, P1.875), all with refresh rates of 3840 Hz.