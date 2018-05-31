15 Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2018

As we gear up for another great show in Las Vegas, here are the 15 things you must see at InfoComm 2018. View the full webinar on-demand.

1. AMX N7142 Presentation Switcher

2. Leyard and Planar Next-Gen Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System

3. Contemporary Research QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller

4. Middle Atlantic Products DC Power Distribution Series

5. Hall Research EX-HDU HDMI and USB Extender

6. InfoComm Emerging Trends Day

7. Optoma ZU1050 Laser 10K Lumen Projector

8. Bitvu Screenspace Digital Signage Solution

9. MuxLab HDMI 2.0 Digital Signage Media Player

10. Mersive Solstice

11. Crestron DM NVX Compact Video Encoder/Decoder

12. InfoComm C2 Experience

13. SiliconCore Lavender LIVE 1.2mm LED

14. Canon REALiS WUX7000Z Laser LCOS Projector

15. Pro Video Instruments VuMATRIX 4K-60-POE-Kit with Controller

Want to know more? View the full webinar on-demand.