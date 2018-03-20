InfoComm 2018 Welcomes Ground-Breaking C2 Experiences to Las Vegas Show

AVIXA, organizer of InfoComm 2018, announced that developers of C2 Montréal will bring their innovative brand of immersion and collaboration to the InfoComm show floor in Las Vegas, June 6-8.

"We are thrilled that the creative thought leaders at C2 International are joining us for InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas," said David Labuskes, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "Both AVIXA and C2 are committed to helping professionals think differently about how they tackle business challenges in a rapidly changing world. I can't think of any organizations that are better positioned to help welcome and engage attendees in brand-new ways at the first InfoComm produced by AVIXA."

Imagined by world-class agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 International was established to help businesses foster a culture of innovation and creativity. C2 events attract thousands of decision-makers across continents and industries for talks, workshops, extreme brainstorming sessions, meet ups, performances and other festivities. C2 has been called "a business conference unlike any other" by Harvard Business Review.

"Over the past six years, the C2 team has been researching and testing ways to take people outside of their usual frames of reference in the belief that experimentation leads to a culture of innovation," said Martin Enault, president at APAC C2i. "We've been designing and fine-tuning experiences that encourage participants to think differently about a problem, shifting their mindset in a way that will help them find new solutions to their business challenges. Core elements of that are atypical brainstorming experiences that we call labs. We are proud to feature such organic installations at InfoComm 2018."

C2 will bring several of its most engaging labs to InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, encouraging attendees to connect with big ideas and collaborate in new ways. C2 labs combine technology, immersiveness, and networking into a series of unique, facilitated encounters.

"The introduction of C2 experiences to the InfoComm 2018 show floor complements nicely other AVIXA initiatives, like the TIDE Conference (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.), which returns to InfoComm this year, and the launch of our Integrated Life program," said Jason McGraw, CTS, AVIXA senior vice president of expositions. "The AV industry continues to grow and evolve faster than any of us could imagine. We are dedicated to introducing new content and experiences that help grow our industry and start fresh, new conversations among creative professionals who use AV solutions to drive outcomes."

Registration for InfoComm 2018 is now open at www.infocommshow.org. InfoComm 2018 will be held June 2-8 (exhibits June 6-8) at the Las Vegas Convention Center