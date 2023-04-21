100 Million Batteries Saved From Landfills By 2027 With Shure Innovation

By 2027, more than 100 million AA batteries will have been saved from landfills, according to Shure (opens in new tab). The number is based on data calculations from customers worldwide in music production, theater, touring, education, business, government, houses of worship, and more.

With previous technology, disposable batteries were used to power microphones and transmitter packs. And audio engineers would frequently replace batteries – even when those batteries still had power—to ensure an uninterrupted performance with fresh batteries.

[An SCN Exclusive Q&A: Environmentally Friendly Packaging Part of Shure Sustainability Efforts] (opens in new tab)

However, new innovation from Shure has converted those products to rechargeable options, creating significantly less waste. In fact, for David’s Byrne’s “America Utopia” Broadway show, the monitor engineer estimated they saved about 21,000 AA batteries from being disposed of in landfills because they used Shure’s rechargeable system over the course of the run.

In the past five years, Shure estimates that it has already eliminated more than 20 million AA batteries from ending up in landfills.

“We take great pride in our ability to not only keep millions of disposable batteries out of landfills, but also to provide additional innovation and initiatives that help our customers and Associates be more sustainable,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO at Shure.

[Sustainability in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

With Shure’s rechargeable wireless audio technology—offering intelligent lithium-ion batteries for wireless microphones launched nearly a decade ago—it has instantly transformed sound production into a much more environmentally friendly operation. And more concert halls, arenas, theaters, meeting rooms, schools, and others are rapidly adopting the rechargeable technology.