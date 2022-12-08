1 SOUND Opens Sales and a Showroom in Vietnam with New Distributor

1 SOUND has just appointed Sonos Libra Vietnam, Hanoi Office location, to its distributor in Vietnam. 1 SOUND team member's Leonardo Dani and Leonardo D’Andrea are dedicated to setting up a distribution network in EMEA for the U.S.-based brand.

1 SOUND sent Dani to go meet and train the team at Sonos Libra Vietnam. Dani was greatly welcomed by Nguyen Duc Cuong, director of Sonos Libra Vietnam, along with the rest of the team. Together they discussed tips and tricks, familiarizing themselves with the rigging options and accessories as well as uploading DSP presets and setting up 1 SOUND products in the Sonos Libra showroom.

[How College Football Saturdays at FSU Got More Hyped Thanks to 1 Sound] (opens in new tab)

“The audio market in Vietnam is growing fast, leading to consumer demand for high-quality and good origin products," Cuong said. "Personally, I feel that 1SOUND is a high-quality product, providing accurate sound, high-end and impressive design, suitable for new demand in the Vietnam market.”

The showroom is fully equipped, showcasing 1 SOUND’s Cannon Coaxial Series with installation subwoofers, like the MiniSUB5 and the discreet Floor Subwoofer, along with a Tower System, a favorite amongst audio production companies as well, which is comprised of 1 SOUND’s proprietary cardioid Tower line array columns and the SUB310.

Mr. Cuong and the team started organizing demonstrations for their area's companies immediately and have expressed their excitement about the future of audio with 1 SOUND’s loudspeaker technology.

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

"1 SOUND only introduced the brand internationally in July 2022 and the feedback was immediately great, everywhere in the world, in the EU, in ME, and most of all in Asia. Leonardo D'Andrea and I joined the 1 SOUND team/family with the task to develop the market in EMEA and APAC. My good friend Cuong from Sons Libra Vietnam responded immediately to my call to discuss the partnership. I am honored and delighted to work with them as a distributor, one of the key players in their nation. Their technical skills are very high, and I am sure we will do a great job establishing the brand in the country,” said Dani. “But this is just the beginning, we will announce new partnerships at the beginning of 2023, so stay tuned."