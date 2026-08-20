Riedel Brings Professional Live Production Into the Classrooms of ECU

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

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Edith Cowan University (ECU) implemented a full Riedel Communications ecosystem (including Artist nodes, Bolero wireless intercom, and MediorNet units) that unifies audio, video, and comms across multiple venues, enabling complex capabilities like running two independent broadcasts simultaneously.

The infrastructure brings real-world live production workflows directly into the educational environment, giving students hands-on experience with contemporary, industry-standard equipment and practices used at professional venues like the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

By using Riedel SimplyLive RiCapture, instructors and students can record up to six video streams along with production communications. This allows them to replay live feeds to analyze workflows, retrace decisions, troubleshoot mistakes in real-time, and preserve session recordings as study materials.

Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Australia, implemented a comprehensive Riedel Communications infrastructure that brings professional live production workflows into the teaching environment. Connecting spaces across the university—from broadcast facilities to the theater—the integrated ecosystem makes communications, audio, video, and recordings flexibly accessible throughout the building.

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At the heart of this infrastructure are two Riedel Artist-1024 nodes, which are primarily used at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) — a specialized academy within the university — as well as in the broadcast department. In addition, stage managers and directors can use Riedel Bolero wireless intercom to move between different event areas while maintaining uninterrupted communication with the rest of the production teams.

MediorNet is now being used as the technical backbone to ensure reliable distribution of audio and video. The ECU team utilizes five MicroN UHD units as well as an additional mobile unit that reliably transmits signals within the building and, when a fiber-optic connection is available, also supports outside broadcast scenarios. MediorNet HorizoN connects traditional SDI and MediorNet infrastructures with ST 2110 workflows within the broadcast environment. This ecosystem ensures the independent execution of two parallel broadcasts. Furthermore, live productions from the theater auditorium can be fully integrated into the broadcast environment, including backstage communication, video, and audio transmission.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

“Our partnership with Riedel has significantly transformed communications and coordination across our venues," said Richard Reddrop, associate professor of associate dean (production and design), WAAPA. "Stage managers, front-of-house teams, technicians, backstage crews, and production staff are now able to work together through a single integrated communications platform, creating a more connected and professional operating environment. Importantly, it provides our students with the experience of industry-standard workflows and technologies that reflect contemporary professional practice."

Another key component of the ecosystem is Riedel SimplyLive RiCapture. ECU operates three RiCapture servers, including two larger systems for 4K workflows and a dedicated system for teaching. With SimplyLive, students and instructors can record up to six video streams simultaneously along with the associated production communications. During training sessions, they can replay the recorded feeds and communications to review production workflows, retrace decisions, and identify where and why issues occurred. This gives students immediate, practical feedback on their work in a professional live production environment. Instructors can also record teaching sessions and make them available to students afterward as part of the course materials.

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“Artist, Bolero, MediorNet, and SimplyLive create a learning environment here at ECU that can be ideally adapted to the students’ needs as well as to various production formats," concluded Chris Johnson, director Oceania at Riedel Communications. "Students are thus given the opportunity to experiment and work in a practical environment that mirrors real-world production workflows."