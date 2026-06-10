LED University: Daktronics Lights Up College Scoreboards

Daktronics is making a bright impact in the world of college sports once again. Whether it is college football or college baseball, LED displays, and the content that they provide, are a key factor to the fan experience.

[Buffalo’s UB Stadium Gets Overdue AV Overhaul]

Check out two of Daktronics latest at UNC and UVA.

11 LED Displays Come to Tobacco Road

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

Delivering a new game-day experience to Tar Heels fans at Kenan Stadium, Daktronics partnered with the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill while working alongside Anthony James Partners to manufacture and install 11 LED displays totaling more than 10,000 square feet, roughly one square foot for every five seats in the stadium, and more than 14.7 million LEDs. Two main video displays mirror each other at the ends of the stadium, while sideline ribbon, west end super ribbon and east end ribbon displays round out the LED installation taking place in 2026.

Two main video displays will be installed, one on the east end and one on the west end. Each will measure 31.5x106.5 feet and feature 8mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery with wide-angle visibility to appeal to fans in every seat of Kenan Stadium.

Nine ribbon boards will be installed around the seating bowl of the stadium. This includes two west end super ribbons, a north and a south sideline ribbon, two east tunnel ribbons, two east lower ribbons, and one east upper ribbon. The west super ribbons are approximately 4-feet high, while all the other ribbons are roughly 2-feet high.

Each ribbon display will also feature 8mm pixel spacing for excellent clarity and contrast. Combined, these ribbons add 1,450 linear feet of digital displays to supplement content and statistics on the main displays and to highlight sponsors around the seating bowl of Kenan Stadium.

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UVA Brightens Davenport Field with Top Ten Largest Video Display in College Baseball

(Image credit: Daktronics)

When Cavaliers baseball fans head to Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, they will be greeted by a new LED video display, one which Daktronics says is a top 10 in size in college baseball. The installation was completed earlier this year, including a backstop display behind home plate.

The new outfield display is the sixth-largest in college baseball and measures 33x58 feet with the ability to showcase all of the live action, statistics, replays, graphics and more that fans crave at every live sporting event, especially the statistics associated with baseball. It features a 10mm pixel spacing for crisp, clear imagery delivered to fans throughout the stadium. The variable content zoning ability of the display ensures a mix of content needed to produce an informative and engaging experience.

Behind home plate, a backstop display brings additional engagement and sponsorship opportunities to UVA baseball. It measures roughly 3x11.5 feet and features a 4.4mm pixel spacing to ensure excellent image clarity and contrast to every logo, animation and graphics shown.