Cool As Ice: CURE Insurance Arena Enhances Live Event Experience with Daktronics

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New displays support live event presentations inside the arena and connect with guests through welcome messaging, event information, and branding as they enter the venue.

The centerhung display is four LED screens each measuring more than 8x13 feet, while an LED ring display circles the bottom of the configuration. The ring measures nearly 3.5x57.5 feet and provides supplemental content beneath the four main video boards.

Additionally, three LED displays above the entry gates share welcome messaging, event information and branding.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

CURE Insurance Arena has partnered with Daktronics to install a new five-display centerhung system and three entrance displays in Trenton, New Jersey. The displays support live event presentations inside the arena and connect with guests through welcome messaging, event information, and branding as they enter the venue.

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According to Fran Rodowicz, general manager with Oak View Group at the CURE Insurance Arena, the installation of new LED displays at our venue entrances alongside the new centerhung display will enhance the overall fan experience by providing greater access to live event content, upcoming event promotions, and important venue information. “These new digital platforms will also create valuable opportunities for our partners to share their messaging with our fanbase, strengthening brand visibility and engagement throughout the arena," he added. "These installations were made possible through the support of the Mercer County Improvement Authority and Mercer County, as we continue to invest in enhancing the guest experience and welcoming visitors to Mercer County."

Serving as the focal point of the new system, the five-display centerhung configuration presents replays, game information and sponsor recognition throughout events. Four LED screens each measure more than 8x13 feet, while an LED ring display circles the bottom of the configuration. The ring measures nearly 3.5x57.5 feet and provides supplemental content beneath the four main video boards. Each screen features a 5.9-mm pixel spacing to deliver clear visuals for audiences throughout the arena.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

“The team at CURE Insurance Arena has been a long-time partner with Daktronics and had a clear vision for connecting with guests throughout their visit,” said Scott Willson, Daktronics sales representative. "This most recent installation complements and works seamlessly with the existing Daktronics concourse signage, allowing them to communicate with their fans from the streets, through the concourses and into the main seating bowl.”

The live event experience begins outside the seating area. Three LED displays above the entry gates share welcome messaging, event information and branding. Each display measures approximately 1.5x21.5 feet and features 2.9mm pixel spacing for content viewed at a closer distance.

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The display system is operated through a complete Daktronics Show Control solution, which integrates display control software, video processing, data integration, and playback hardware into a single production platform for the arena’s operators. Additional equipment installed as part of the project includes an LED basketball game clock and shot clock, five locker room clocks, and a backboard LED light strip kit.