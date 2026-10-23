WATCH THIS: Absen Hits the Road with 311 and Dirty Heads

Summary:

The "So Glad You Made It" tour featured two headlining acts—311 and Dirty Heads—requiring a modular video rig using Absen PL3.9 Pro panels supplied by Showtime Sound.

The Absen PL3.9 Pro displays delivered vivid, saturated colors, deep blacks, and clear grayscale rendering across a wide brightness range (0.1 to 5,000 nits)

Built for rugged touring with reinforced cabinets and protective shielding, the video wall proved exceptionally durable.

(Image credit: Absen)

This summer, 311 and Dirty Heads co-headlined the “So Glad You Made It” tour, playing 33 stops at amphitheaters and outdoor venues across North America. As a result, the production team needed a video system that could support two distinct headlining sets and adapt to a different venue nearly every night. Absen customer and production company Showtime Sound supplied and supported Absen’s PL3.9 Pro, a 3.9mm LED display designed for their touring and live event applications.

[Massive Absen Display Brings Exterior of the NBA's Phoenix Suns Home Arena to Life]

The co-headline format shaped the tour’s video design from the start, with the lighting and video rig serving two sets, each with its own creative direction. The venue size added another variable. Stage widths changed from city to city, requiring a system that could scale down significantly without losing visual impact.

“We have two co-headliners, so we have to design a rig that works for both bands,” said Bobby Grey, lighting and production designer for 311. “The thing about 311 is they have a 36-year history. They have a massive catalog of hundreds of songs, ranging from hard-rocking rock ballads to jammy songs and everything in between. So, diversity for us is key.”

With two bands and set lists ranging from hard rock to extended jams, the display had to reproduce a wide range of looks, from dim, moody scenes to bright, saturated content, without losing detail at either end.

By combining accurate color reproduction across a wide brightness range, modular panel options and dependable performance through a full summer run, Absen’s PL3.9 Pro gave the 311 and Dirty Heads production team a display platform that scaled to each venue and kept the focus on the creative work for two headlining sets across 33 stops in North America.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a deeper look in the video from Absen below.