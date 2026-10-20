LEA Professional Powers Audio Expansion at Longest-Running Pro Tennis Tournament in the US

Quick view:

The Cincinnati Open—the oldest professional tennis tournament in the US—underwent a massive campus transformation, doubling its footprint to feature 10 match courts, 21 practice courts, five new buildings, and 54 total zones to establish a world-class, year-round sports facility.

Integrator Industrial Communication & Sound (ICS) designed and deployed a massive Dante-based network audio system under an extremely tight deadline.

ICS utilized IoT and Dante-enabled LEA Connect Series amplifiers and LEA's SharkWare/Cloud management software, allowing space-saving rack integration, remote cloud monitoring, and flexible, high-performance audio routing across every zone on the property.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Held annually since 1899, the Cincinnati Open is the longest-running professional tennis tournament in the United States. It recently launched a massive $250 million campus transformation—which included a new LEA Professional-backed sound system—that has doubled the facility’s footprint by adding new courts, hospitality spaces, public gathering areas, indoor facilities, and year-round attractions designed to secure the tournament’s future in Cincinnati for decades to come.

[Cosm: Take Me Into the Ballgame]

The expanded campus required a fully integrated network-based audio platform spanning 10 match courts, 21 practice courts, five new buildings, multiple renovated facilities, and updated common areas. The system needed to support match court audio, site-wide paging, indoor and outdoor background music, broadcast audio distribution, Hawk-Eye officiating system integration, emergency paging, pre-recorded messaging, zoned and all-call communications, and centralized system-wide control. Beyond monitoring the system from a single location, the venue’s AV team required complete control over volume and routing for each zone across the property.

With a long history of providing ongoing AV support to the venue, venue staff contacted Industrial Communication & Sound (ICS) to design the new audio system. Compounding the challenge was the compressed timeline. The ICS integration team had about 60 days to design the changes and approximately five months to complete installation, testing, balancing, programming, and troubleshooting before the start of the tournament. To achieve all the client’s requirements, the design team collaborated to recommend a Dante-based audio ecosystem powered by LEA Professional amplifiers.

“We started using LEA amplifiers about five years ago, and we haven't looked back,” said Carl Heck, business development specialist at ICS. “We knew they’d be an ideal platform for a world-class tournament environment, given their product catalog, combined with their competitive pricing and robust long-term reliability.”

ICS installed a range of Dante-enabled LEA Connect Series amplifiers to support the diverse needs of the 54 zones within the tennis complex, including the Connect Series 84D, Connect Series 164D, Connect Series 168D, Connect Series 352D, Connect Series 354D, Connect Series 702D, Connect Series 704D, and Connect Series 1504D amplifiers.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

ICS’s technical team used LEA’s free SharkWare software to configure a base profile and push it to all pre-staged LEA amplifiers. SharkWare—which includes amplifier grouping, offline design, granular user access control levels, locked speaker tunings, and a graphical EQ—allows users to monitor the status of every amplifier connected to the network, as well as the status and performance of individual channels. In addition, with LEA Cloud a part of the Connect Series, AV integrators like ICS can remotely control and monitor amplifiers from anywhere.

LEA’s compact single-rack-space amplifier designs enabled ICS’s team to maximize available infrastructure space by integrating equipment directly into existing switch racks, eliminating the need for large, dedicated amplifier racks. The resulting infrastructure allowed virtually any audio source to be routed to any zone throughout the facility. Multiple locations were also equipped to integrate live music directly into the Dante network for localized or zoned distribution as needed.

With year-round programming and a significantly enhanced fan experience, the facility has evolved into a multi-purpose sports and entertainment destination designed to maximize long-term return on investment while reinforcing Cincinnati’s role on the global tennis stage.

“By all accounts from the attendee experience, the player experience, and media response, the Cincinnati Open is now widely considered one of the premier tennis facilities in the world,” said Heck. “That’s definitely in part thanks to LEA amplifiers. We can’t say enough good things about them.”