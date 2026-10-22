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Opened on June 19, 2026, in Chicago's Jackson Park, the 20-acre Obama Presidential Center highlights Barack and Michelle Obama's story, placing a heavy focus on President Obama's pioneering use of digital technology and social media.

AV Foundation lead Paul Horst deployed 35 distinct AV systems driven by AV Stumpfl PIXERA media servers, spanning single displays, multi-monitor setups, and multi-projector installations.

The museum's four-story centerpiece combines projected visuals across an irregularly shaped canvas with an 89-speaker spatial audio system designed by Jeremy S. Bloom, utilizing real-time NDI feeds, synchronized lighting, and automated software alignment.

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

The Obama Presidential Center opened to the public on June 19, 2026, in Chicago's Jackson Park. The date, Juneteenth, was chosen deliberately, as Juneteenth is a United States federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Since President Barack Obama is known for being the first to use modern technological platforms in the Oval Office, keen attention to technology within these walls was paid. That relationship with digital technology is a central theme of the museum, where AV Stumpfl PIXERA media servers drive 35 distinct systems spanning the full breadth of the exhibition program.

Obama was the first United States president to hold a Twitter account, the first to livestream from the Oval Office on Facebook, and the first to answer questions from the public on YouTube. Thus the eight-story Center has four floors dedicated to exhibitions that explore the story of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama through film, interactive displays, and large-scale immersive media.

Paul Horst, senior manager of exhibition AV systems at the Obama Foundation, led the AV design and deployment across the museum. With exhibits ranging from individual 4K displays to large multi-projector installations, the team required a media server platform capable of scaling across every use case within a single, managed ecosystem. "We selected PIXERA to consolidate our media playback into a unified ecosystem," said Horst. "It provided both the hardware options needed to suit individual exhibit sizes and the comprehensive software required to execute our most ambitious installations."

The 35-system installation spans 23 single-display exhibits, seven multi-monitor systems and five multi-projector systems. The multi-monitor configurations include systems of up to 11 displays, each running from a single director server and two client units. The five multi-projector systems range from two-projector blends to the four-story Power of Words installation. The deployment draws on the full breadth of the PIXERA hardware range, with server models matched to the technical requirements of each individual exhibit.

Across all systems, the Obama Foundation's AV team built custom web-accessible control interfaces within PIXERA Control, making routine operations accessible to technicians without requiring in-depth knowledge of the software. Each interface provides the most common operator functions, like starting and stopping timelines, toggling outputs, restarting the render engine, and selecting photography-safe stills from the video content. The interfaces are available as embedded panels within ISAAC, the museum's integrated control platform, giving operators access to the full media estate from a single location.

President Obama tours prototype of 'Power of Words' immersive exhibit - YouTube Watch On

Power of Words is the museum's centrepiece installation, running the full interior height of the building across all four gallery floors as a projected canvas that orients visitors on each level before expanding into themed visuals and artwork that cross every storey simultaneously. The spatial audio design, led by Emmy Award-winning sound designer Jeremy S. Bloom, deploys more than 89 speakers across the installation, with audio systems embedded in screens, floors, and in ceiling trenches at each level. Each floor operates as a distinct audio zone, and PIXERA synchronises about 40 audio tracks along with the projected content across the full installation. PIXERA also drives coordinated lighting changes for Power of Words via UDP commands sent to the museum's lighting control system, embedding lighting transitions directly within the media timeline.

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"At site-specific immersive installations like those in the museum, mixing and spatializing the audio onsite is not only fun, but a complete necessity," said Jeremy S. Bloom, sound designer. "Onsite, without the traditional infrastructure of a dubbing stage, I need a way to finalize the audio on my own workstation while watching the final visual media at scale. PIXERA allowed for this quite seamlessly. With the flip of a switch, I could send LTC timecode to the media server over our existing Dante network and gain control of all playback."

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

The projection geometry of Power of Words presented an additional challenge. The screen is wider at the mid-level floors than at the top and bottom of the building, requiring the media producers to apply different content warps depending on the vertical position of each element on the canvas. To address this, the team developed a workflow using PIXERA's NDI live-input capabilities, taking full-resolution After Effects compositions as direct NDI feeds into PIXERA and displaying them on the full-scale screen in real time. Warping corrections and content changes could then be previewed and refined immediately, without the delays of iterative offline renders.

Projector alignment for Power of Words is handled by Scalable Display Technologies, whose software generates MPCDI calibration files that PIXERA accepts as part of an automated alignment sequence built through Medialon, the museum's scheduling and control system operating under ISAAC. When a recalibration is required, Medialon sends commands to a custom module in PIXERA, which stops active timelines, deactivates outputs and hands control to Scalable for calibration. Once the alignment process is complete, PIXERA reactivates the outputs and restarts the timelines without manual intervention.

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

Before the full Power of Words installation was commissioned, Horst's team built a six-foot scale model of the screen to work through the projection geometry and workflow challenges in advance. Smaller PIXERA servers and compact projectors replicated the final installation conditions at bench scale, allowing the team to validate the mapping, audio synchronisation and control workflows before committing to the full build. "When we installed the full-sized systems at the Obama Presidential Center Museum, we had a high degree of confidence that the system would work because we had already built it," said Horst.

And work it has, as the Obama Presidential Center is quickly becoming a top tourist attraction in a city known for its venues and experiences.