'An Immersive Journey Where the Space Is Completely Transformed'

Have you ever played Richie's Plank Experience on the Meta Quest? In that game, you put on your headset and can either fly around the city or take an elevator to the top floor and walk a dizzying and terrifying narrow plank to see if you make it to the end.

Now, imagine getting to do that... without a headset.

[COSM: Take Me Into the Ballgame]

Grupo Creativo and Logika Studio did just that for the Tattersall event center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Primarily designed for galas, product launches, and corporate brand experiences, the two creative groups made it possible to change the entire atmosphere without physically tearing down and building back up each new setup for each new event.

The floors, walls, and ceilings act in unison, transforming what is normally a static space into a dynamic and digital work of art. According to digital transformation expert, Ulrich Buckenlei, the entire room is programmable, creating a shared experience for everyone in the room without headsets by changing the software and content.

Is this the future of booth visits and convention centers at InfoComm and ISE? You can see for yourself in the Grupo Creativo Instagram post below.