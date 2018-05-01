InfoCommInspo: Vanguard Displays

With InfoComm 2018 just a few weeks away, we've asked exhibitors to highlight the innovation, progress, and product launches you'll see at the show. This blog will be the first in a series of #InfoCommInspo designed to get you amped for one of the biggest pro AV shows this year.

To kick things off, we spoke with Vanguard Displays about the company's latest touch screen integration technology in LED screens.

Q&A with Michael Wiener, CEO, Vanguard Displays

Michael Wiener, CEO, Vanguard Displays

Q: Why InfoComm?

Michael Wiener: InfoComm, for Vanguard LED Displays, is the only "must attend" trade show of the year. We are fully aware that our targeted customer base, the integrators, consultants, architects, audio-visual aggregators, and critical end users who influence our key clients, will be in attendance.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MW: The most exciting trend we expect to see at the show is interactive LED video screens.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MW: Vanguard LED Displays offers the widest range of LED products in the market, allowing integrators to let their imaginations run wild knowing that we will have the product to fit their needs.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MW: P1.0 and below pixel pitches allow for the highest resolutions achievable in infinite scalable display technology. Our touch screen integration provides tech managers with endless new opportunities to engage with users.

Vanguard Chip On Board (VCOB) module protection will allow for high resolution displays in venues and applications previously thought of as too hostile for fragile low pixel pitch LED displays.

To learn more, check out Vanguard in Booth N3046 at InfoComm 2018.