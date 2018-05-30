InfoCommInspo: tvONE

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Andy Fliss, VP, Sales & Marketing, tvONE.

Why InfoComm?

InfoComm is the largest single gathering of designers, integrators, and decision makers in the audio visual industry. It’s important to speak with these individuals at a time when they're mentally engaged and seeking answers to the challenges they face. The InfoComm show also helps provide a roadmap for the industry, and for end-users and integrators for the coming year.

What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

As a manufacturer, I expect to see more end-users making decisions than ever before.

How will your solutions inspire integrators?

All tvONE products and software are designed to make the integrators life easier, from creative displays to corporate boardrooms tvONE systems are quickly configured and installed.

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Because our user interfaces are the most effective and intuitive in the industry, tech managers who see how simple they are to operate are immediately captured by it.

To learn more, check out tvONE in Booth C1740 at InfoComm 2018.