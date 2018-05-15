InfoCommInspo: Sony Electronics

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Mark Bonifacio, Head of Education Segment, Sony Professional Solutions Americas.

Q: Why InfoComm?

Mark Bonifacio: InfoComm is something we look forward to each year, not only to showcase our newest products and solutions, but to connect with our valued customers and industry leaders and for the opportunity to meet new prospective clients who can benefit from our latest technology. Meeting with people who use our products daily is a good reminder of the affinity and loyalty associated with our brand, as well as the tangible advantages our solutions offer. It also affords us the opportunity to solicit feedback on ways we can continue to improve.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MB: Collaboration and active learning are trending topics being embraced by Sony and the industry at large. Through solutions like our Vision Exchange, higher ed institutions and corporations are connecting in new ways to foster interactivity, communication and engagement through immersive learning environments and collaborative tools. Another trending topic in the technology community is VR, and we’re showcasing an audio based VR experience called Sonic Surf VR, a spatial audio technology, which creates and delivers immersive experiences and enhances VR scenarios.

Q: How Will your solutions inspire integrators?

MB: Our solutions inspire integrators because Sony is in a unique position, being able to offer products and solutions to outfit a project end-to-end and offer a complete solution. In addition, our staff likes working hand-in-hand with our partners to build custom solutions to their specific projects, addressing pain points and incorporating the feedback and concerns that we receive from our customers.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MB: Tech managers appreciate the expertise Sony brings to the table to create a fully formed solution which addresses the concerns each institution or facility has. Our cutting-edge technology brings the latest trends to market at an affordable price and demonstrates our understanding of the demands of our core customers. Sony has the right solution to meet any application, requirement and budget in the professional display and presentation market.

To learn more, check out Sony Electronics in Booth #C2363 at InfoComm 2018.