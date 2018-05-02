InfoCommInspo: Peerless-AV

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A with Stephanie Frey, Director of Marketing Communications, Peerless-AV

Q: Why InfoComm?

Stephanie Frey: It’s huge—literally and figuratively. As the largest AV-focused event in North America, it’s one not to be missed! The unique blend of B2B partners as well as end users provides a perfect balance of value. As Peerless-AV drives technology through innovation, it is rewarding to meet with customers, partners, and other industry experts to demonstrate and discuss how our unique solutions solve their varied AV needs. InfoComm provides a great opportunity for us to unite with the industry in our shared passion, imparting ideas and solutions that help propel it forward.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

SF: We are in a pivotal time for technology—numerous avenues are advancing at accelerated rates. A trend we can expect to see is improvements and innovations in interactivity with technology. Take kiosks as an example—they are no longer just sources for information. Through new technology they can identify our age, gender, and more, and cater content to us. Even more, interactivity is also amplified in regards to different devices and technologies working together. It is truly an exciting time to be in this industry. This year, AVIXA has expanded InfoComm to include more technologies for smart buildings, homes, and spaces where audio, video, control systems, and content intersect.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

SF: Across our various offerings in the AV space, integrators will most certainly reap benefits. For example, we offer kiosks that are easy to use, cost effective, require little to no maintenance, and can be installed quickly right out of the box, without any trouble.

Further, our mounting solutions ease installation and maintenance, while aiding integrators in developing eye-catching video walls. With features such as tool-less micro-adjustments, reusable spacers, and easy hang wall plates, our mounts allow for expedited, one-person installations and ease serviceability, reducing time and costs. In sum, throughout our line of AV solutions, integrators will be inspired by Peerless-AV’s ability to continually push technical innovation while maintaining our mission to create products that save time, money, and labor, and provide true, lasting value.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

SF: Peerless-AV’s product options and universal nature keep costs low. Also, Peerless-AV offers solutions that can be customized to best meet the needs of a project. These advantages for technology managers may include ADA compliance, easy installation, clean and thoughtfully designed solutions, and more—each saving time and money, now and into the future.

For example, Peerless-AV kiosks are highly customizable, eliminating costs associated with static signage and allowing information to be current and readily updatable. By utilizing these networked digital solutions, up-to-the-minute content additions or changes can be remotely controlled by a computer. Overall, tech managers look to us for solutions that increase efficiency, provide value, and are easy to use and maintain.

