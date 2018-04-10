Get your free copy of The Integration Guide to Video Walls!
https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/zot7xv90spdz1j/
What's New with Video Walls?
When we properly design and deploy a video wall, it enhances the environment, and immerses the viewer in the messages. As the end user experience becomes a part of the everyday AV conversation, what are manufacturers and integrators doing to celebrate the UX?
Product Showcase
We explore game-changing digital signage innovations from companies like Leyard & Planar, Peerless-AV, Absen, and more.
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
At Issue
SCN asks industry thought leaders their opinions on how and why video walls are changing the user experience.