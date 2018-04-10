Get your free copy of The Integration Guide to Video Walls!

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/zot7xv90spdz1j/

What's New with Video Walls?

When we properly design and deploy a video wall, it enhances the environment, and immerses the viewer in the messages. As the end user experience becomes a part of the everyday AV conversation, what are manufacturers and integrators doing to celebrate the UX?

Product Showcase

We explore game-changing digital signage innovations from companies like Leyard & Planar, Peerless-AV, Absen, and more.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

At Issue

SCN asks industry thought leaders their opinions on how and why video walls are changing the user experience.