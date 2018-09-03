Q: What Do AV, IT, AVIXA, and Wicked Hot #AVTweeps Have in Common?

We’re all busy—and it’s easy to have unexpected meetings prevent you from attending a local event. I’m happy I recently resisted that temptation, because these events can be particularly rewarding. In addition to sharing a common industry, you share the same language. When an entire group parks their cars in the same yard—it’s magic.

Yup, Boston is my hometown, yet I had only met two of the attendees at the first AVIXA Women Boston Regional Group networking event on August 9, hosted at the Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering at Boston University (BU).

It was wicked hot outside, which made for a perfect summer evening to enjoy Boston’s best ice cream from Toscanini's, talk everything AV, IT, and Red Sox with fellow women and men from our industry.

The first AVIXA Women's Council Boston event was organized by regional group leaders Linda Jerrett, assistant director of learning and event technology services at BU; Hope Roth, lead programmer at Boston-based, Riordan Brothers Integration; and, Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education at FSR and co-leader of the AVIXA Women NYC Metro Group.

AV in Action

With its official opening in September 2017, the newly constructed, nine story, state-of-the-art Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering facility at Boston University is stunning.

We all agree there’s nothing more rewarding than to experience outstanding AV design and integration in action. After finishing ice cream, AVIXA Women's Council Boston attendees were in for an even greater treat.

BU’s Jerrett and Tyler Brown led a presentation highlighting the integrated AV at the Kilachand Center Auditorium, which is the main hub and colloquium room.

For this project, Brown was the owner’s representative, communicating standards to AV designer Cavanaugh Tocci Associates and systems integration firm McCann Systems, as well as other external and internal stakeholders. He also ensured that when systems were brought onto the network, clients understood how everything worked.

A peek inside the Kilachand Center Auditorium, main hub and colloquium room at BU’s Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering. (Image credit: Cindy Davis)

A 12,000-lumen laser projector, a massive acoustically transparent screen, a 7.1-channel surround sound system, with microphones and voice reinforcement throughout the auditorium deliver an immersive experience for attendees.

For larger events, audio and video is streamed from the auditorium to four meeting spaces used for overflow, and audio plays in the lobby.

A combination of large airy conference rooms, meeting rooms, and huddle spaces are located throughout the facility and enabled with audio, video and web conferencing capabilities, making this space the envy of our AVIXA Women's Council Boston group.

We’re all looking forward to our next gathering!